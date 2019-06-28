Photos: Tears in Kisumu as Uhuru Jubilee women leaders visits baby Pendo’s parents

No one could hold their tears back at the house of the late Baby Samantha Pendo’s parents in Nyalenda, Kisumu when Mama Pendo stood to give an account word for word of what exactly transpired that fateful night. On his part, Baba Pendo asked all Kenyans that let his child’s death be the last bloodshed because of elections. Team Embrace Kenya shared with the family foodstuff and promised compensation by National Government. Already monies have been set aside for the same, #EmbraceInKisumu

