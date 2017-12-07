PHOTOS: Sombre Day As Raila Witnesses Victims Of Police Brutality, Bodies Bury

They were all felled by police, their only crime was being a Raila Odinga supporter taking part in a peaceful demonstration or attending a NASA event.
It is sad, inhuman and criminal.
Check out photos of Raila at city mourtuary where he joined families of the victims who were killed by police.
Raila office paid mogue fees, transport cost and gave each family 50k.
Comments
Anonymous says
USA/UK and UN wants to intimidate Raila Odinga from swearing him as Kenya peoples elected President who won The 8th August 2017 in Kenya but rigged and hijacked by Jubilee Uhuru Kenyatta and by refusing to open servers. This USA /UK and UN conspiracy must be resisted.Kenyans Cannot forget and move on this time its no!The bangi smoker went ahead to congratulate police and Mungiki for Killing luos and their babies.
Arokjasigama says
Fare thee well brave souls.May God give u rest