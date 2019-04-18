PHOTOS: Slain Moi University Student Ivy Wangeci’s Burial

Slain Moi University student who was brutally murdered in Eldoret, last week Ivy Wangeci is set to be buried in her parents’ rural home in Mahiga, Nyeri County.

A night vigil in honour of Wangechi was held on Wednesday night in Nyeri Town with youth calling out violence against women.

The man who attacked Wangechi, Naftali Kinuthia is facing charges of her murder but is yet to take plea.

According to the family, over 1500 guests are expected at the funeral service.

The 6th year medical student was hacked to death in broad daylight outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) on April 9.