PHOTOS: Raila Odinga kicks off his Journey to China

African union envoy Raila Odinga on Tuesday evening left the country for China to attend the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

In a statement to newsrooms, Mr. Odinga – through his spokesperson Dennis Onyango – said the forum is set to be held between April 25 and April 27, 2019 in Beijing, China’s capital.

Departing for China to attend the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation where I shall make the case for synergies in infrastructure planning and development by embracing international standards. pic.twitter.com/J1IWdKjmVh — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) April 23, 2019

“Mr. Odinga, who is the High Representative for Infrastructure Development for the African Union, will be seeking to put the case for the promotion of practical international cooperation in the areas of roads, railways, ports, maritime and inland water transport, aviation, energy, fiber optics and information and communication technology,” read the statement.

“He will also lay the case for synergies in infrastructure planning and development by embracing international standards, fostering a favorable environment and predictability for private sector investment in infrastructure.”

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, according to the statement, is also tasked with “promoting public-private partnership and welcoming international financial institutions to increase support and investment for infrastructure development.”

Speaking in Nyakach, Kisumu County, on Saturday, Mr. Odinga revealed that he will accompany President Uhuru Kenyatta to China to seek funds for the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Kisumu.