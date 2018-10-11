Photos: Raila Accorded Standing Ovation In Murang’a, MadLuv4Baba At Kamaru Funeral Service

By Phelix G Cord
Picture Speak: Standing ovation as People’s President Raila Odinga arrives at Muthithi Secondary School in Murang’a for the funeral service of the late Joseph Kamaru.
Son of Jomo greats son of Jaramogi with a lot of respect, deep humility. The hustler expresses the greetings with some defiant ego? It’s OK. Is alright– noted pundit Kamasasa E
”A future with Uhuru Kenyatta as Executive Prime Minister and Head of Government and Raila Odinga as President and Head of State is one that will unlock the untold potential of this magnificent country of ours!’- Innocent Ngare notes
WATCH THE FUNERAL SERVICE as covered by Citizen TV>>
Episodes of the handshake continues, now seems with more and deep respect btn the presidents. The case of Arap Mashamba is different, the body language says its all.