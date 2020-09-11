Photos: Raila, Joho storm Kwale county with huge crowd, Tanga Tanga in PANIC

courtesy Gov. Joho via fb

Today, I joined the party leader Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga in Msambweni to engage with the party and the people of kwale.



We emphasized the importance of party unity and retaliated the need for safety during this pandemic period.



I wish to state that we as the coastal people are interested in partnerships that address the issues that affect our people. These include devolution, resource allocation, land, economics amongst others.



That kind of partnership for us still lies with those that have been tried and tested on our issues. This is the ODM party and it’s leadership.

For the rest, we would prefer if all relevant players put their efforts in resolving the stalemate on revenue allocation at the senate.

This stalemate cannot be substituted by handouts and donations. “Hustling” is not public policy nor is it a leadership philosophy. Harambees are no way to govern a country.