PHOTOS: Raila is okay, meets President Magufuli and widowed Maria Nyerere

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Monday morning held a meeting with Tanzanian President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam.

In a brief statement on his Twitter account, Odinga said they had “compared notes on regional issues” with President Magufuli.


Raila further met with the widow of the late President Julius Nyerere in her home where the former premier said that they shared history of the two countries.

On Sunday, there was anxiety after Odinga was hurriedly taken off the podium by his aides during the Supercup trophy presentation in Tanzania.

The former premier, however, assured that he was “fine and in good health.”

“Dear Kenyans and friends from around the globe, I am well and in Good health. Thank you for your concern,” he said.

Odinga was in Tanzania to watch Kenyan teams Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari FC battling for the Super Cup.

His spokesman Dennis Onyango said that the former premier was in good health, and that images of security guards holding him was due to a step on the podium that was falling off and not anything to do with his health.

