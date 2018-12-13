Photos: Raila, DP Ruto unite ahead of Uhuru arrival at Kismu airport

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Visit to the lakeside City of Kisumu today has all but put the town on the map again. The town that has for long been known as an opposition stronghold will welcome the President for the first time since the 9th March handshake

Residents of Kisumu County are in High Spirits following the expected visit of President Uhuru Kenyatta today, December 13th,2018.

Political leaders too are upbeat ahead of the President’s visit to the region with many of them already landing in the town to receive the head of state.

Sharing light moments with Deputy President @WilliamsRuto as we await the arrival of President @UKenyatta at Kisumu International Airport. pic.twitter.com/ZCWzK2rWPi— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) December 13, 2018

Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga alongside a host of other political leaders and government officials are already in the Lakeside city with the leaders spotted at the Kisumu International Airport as they await the arrival of the President.

Other leaders spotted at the airport include Sports CS Rashid Echesa and ODM’s Director of Elections Junet Mohammed.

The President will be in the lakeside city to launch the pilot phase of universal health coverage in Kisumu.

A multi-agency team was yesterday finishing on clearing the ground and painting of structures at Kisumu’s ASK Mamboleo showground, the venue. The roads to the showground were also under final repairs.

Nyanza regional commissioner Moffat Kangi said they are prepared for the visit. He said the president will inspect road construction and launch the UHC.

Massive preparations were also underway at the Kisumu State Lodge, an indication that Uhuru is likely to spend in Kisumu on Thursday. The President is also likely to address residents at the famous Kondele on his way to or from Mamboleo showground.

“It is all system go as we have registered 245,000 households out of the targeted 240,000 by Monday.” Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said.

Heath CAS Rashid Amana met Nyong’o over the preparation for the launch.

The UHC programme, one of the items in the Big Four agenda, will be piloted in four counties – Kisumu, Nyeri, Isiolo and Machakos. Uhuru is also expected to launch the completed 250 housing units at Shauri Moyo.



