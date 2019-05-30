Photos: President Salva Kiir visits former President Daniel Arap Moi at his Kabarak home

South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Thursday visited former President Daniel Arap Moi at his Kabarak home.

President Kiir, who was received by Senator Gideon Moi, held talks with the former president for almost one hour.

They discussed peace initiatives in the country with President Kiir appreciating Mzee Moi’s effort towards sustainable peace and stability of South Sudan and the greater horn of Africa.

He was accompanied by his Foreign minister Nhial Deng Nhial, Director General External Security Gen. Thomas Doath, Republic of South Sudan Ambassador to Kenya Chol Mawut and the Executive Director Rizig Dominic.





Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Mining and Petroleum Peter Munyes was also present.

Earlier, President Kiir joined President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders for the prayer breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.