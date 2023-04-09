PHOTOS: Pomp and Colour as Infinix Launches HOT 30 Series in Nairobi

In the heart of Nairobi, the Infinix HOT 30 Series launch brought together a diverse group

of University students, fans of the brand, industry leaders and experts for a day of

thought-provoking performances and networking opportunities.

The event, which was organized by Infinix Kenya, took place on 7th April at KICC grounds.

The launch was an amusement themed product launch with a concert theme which was a highly orchestrated event designed to generate excitement and buzz around the new HOT 30 Series.

The event was attended by industry insiders, media representatives and fans of the brand with Fanta, Blaze by Safaricom and Onfon as launch partners. The event kicked off with performances from finalists of competing dance crews from the Hottest dance crew challenge. This was followed by a series of presentations for the HOT 30 Series product introduction.

One of the highlights of the event was the dramatic product unveiling which was ushered

by fireworks display and lighting up of the KICC building at the heart of Nairobi.



In addition to the interactive sessions, the event also provided ample networking

opportunities for attendees. Participants had the chance to connect with industry leaders

and experts, and to exchange ideas and best practices. “The launch was on another

level.

It was super tremendous and the performances too were lit”, Ronah student from the University of Eldoret.

“We’re thrilled with the success of this year’s event,” said Cynthia, Infinix Kenya Marketing Manager, “We had an outstanding group of performances and attendees, and the experiences were both mind blowing and inspiring. We look forward to continuing to build on this success in the years to come.”

Overall, the HOT 30 Series was a tremendous success, bringing together a diverse group of industry leaders and experts for a day of thought-provoking performances from famous Gen z artists and networking opportunities. The event demonstrated the power of collaboration and innovation in driving change, and left attendees feeling inspired and energized.