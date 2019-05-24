Photos: Police post razed down in Kasarani, suspected land grabber

Law enforcers at Thome police post in Kasarani, Nairobi, were in for a rude shock after their offices were razed resulting to loss of crucial documents of key cases.

It is suspected that a notorious land grabber could have orchestrated the events leading to to the police post torching.

“The criminals burnt this place at around 7.30 pm. We have been having trouble with land grabbers in this area who will stop at nothing to get this piece of public land for the past 20 years,” Paul Richu, the local area chairman told K24.

A sample of documents burnt during the Wednesday evening fire at Thome Police Post.

Police in the post were overwhelmed in their attempts to control the inferno that engulfed every corner of their offices that they had to call for more help from the area residents.

“The response from the locals was terrific and we jointly did our best to put off the uncontrollable fire,” the chairman added.



The station was built over a three and a half acre plot that has been a subject of contestation over a long period of time.

Wilson Njenga, Nairobi County Commissioner confirmed the incident noting, “Lack of formal land ownership documents by many police stations in Nairobi has provided the leeway for conmen to attempt stealing our property.”

Officers who lost their personal assets and property were promised compensation by the county police boss who vowed to share the ordeal with the Deputy Inspector General in charge of Administration Police in the country. Investigations into the case have begun.





The government was urged to hasten the processing of title deeds to enable police bosses prove the ownership of land where police stations and posts are built.

Private investors in the area have been reported to be using many uncanny modes of operations to scare away those living in land that they desire to develop.