(Photos) Police In Kasarani Mercilessly Beat and Tear-gas Jubilee Supporters Like Chicken Thieves

Anti-riot police at Kasarani stadium where the mock presidential inauguration exercise is taking place today roughed up, tear-gassed and mercilessly beat up Jubiliee supporters who tried to force entry into the stadium.
According to our witnesser, men were grabbed by their balls, squeezed and kicked on their asses when they tried to engage the police. The Police horse-kicked women and children some of whom travelled overnight from upcountry to attend the ceremony.
It is now apparent that Jubilee is worse than NASA. This is their event and it is only their members that are in attendance. Where then does the snafu come from given the mentality that it isNASA supporters that are disorderly?
Comments
Benson Njeka Opanga says
Let’s accept and move on
oloo says
Jubilee are thieves and murderers.To hell.
quincydeno says
i dont rcogniz thz 2men.am the president for my own.y do u lie b4 God that u were elected while u cooked everything.things do change.
Anonymous says
You surely deserve torture killings and floggings hence brainwashed piglets.
situma wa situma says
Wacha nao pia wanyoroshwe si wanadai wembe ni ule ule
Anonymous says
acha mburukenge pia,wapigwe
Anonymous says
wamezoea kusherehekea Nasa ikipigwa let,their brains engage before their mouths Most so,those kalenjins,who,haven’t ever gone,to Nairobi let them sleep in those culverts in Nairobi always think they own the police
akoyo laban says
WHY BEAT YOUR OWN? NO WONDER THEY WERE THIRD LAST!