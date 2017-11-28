(Photos) Police In Kasarani Mercilessly Beat and Tear-gas Jubilee Supporters Like Chicken Thieves

Anti-riot police at Kasarani stadium where the mock presidential inauguration exercise is taking place today roughed up, tear-gassed and mercilessly beat up Jubiliee supporters who tried to force entry into the stadium.

According to our witnesser, men were grabbed by their balls, squeezed and kicked on their asses when they tried to engage the police. The Police horse-kicked women and children some of whom travelled overnight from upcountry to attend the ceremony.

It is now apparent that Jubilee is worse than NASA. This is their event and it is only their members that are in attendance. Where then does the snafu come from given the mentality that it isNASA supporters that are disorderly?