PHOTOS: Miguna Arrived In Canada To Heroic Super Reception

Miguna Miguna arrived in Toronto Canada to a super hero reception by Kenyans in the diaspora, his flight was delayed by one hour but still a good number of Kenyans including Jubilee supporters braved the cold winter and even took off from work to stand in solidarity with good man Miguna Miguna.



Activist Samuel Okemwa streamed Live on Facebook to thousands of Kenyans who camped online to witness the touchdown and also listen to their General. Okemwa streamed via his ”Youth Stand Up Time Is Now” Facebok page and attracted close to 100,000 views.

Miguna narrated his ordeal at the hands of the police for 5 days and how he was forced into a KLM flight to Amsterdam. He termed Uhuru regime as Jokers who do not understand a thing about constitutional rights of Kenyans. He promised to seek redress in Kenya courts and promised also to pursue a political solution to settle the matter once and for all.





