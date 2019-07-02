Photos: Lavish party that went down at statehouse by Uhuru Kenyatta and cronies

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his wife Margaret Kenyatta on Monday evening threw a lavish State Banquet at State House in honor of South Sudan president Salva Kiir Mayardit.





Photos seen by Kenya today show a perfect dinner setting and an attendance of Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Majority Leader of the Senate, Kipchumba Murkomen among others.

In yet another photo, representatives from the Kenya police are seen entertaining the guests with a song.

The South Sudan president is on a two-day state visit where he and President Kenyatta are expected to consolidate the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels.

On Monday, President Uhuru announced a new deal that would see his government gift South Sudan with 10 acres of land in Naivasha.





Uhuru maintained that the grant was meant to foster trade relations with Kenya’s neighbours as well as ease the clearing of goods headed to the youngest African nation.

“Kenya has responded to South Sudan request to have 10 acres of land set aside at the inland container depot in Naivasha industrial park to be used by their government as a dry port,” Uhuru divulged.



The Kenyan president also assured President Kiir that Kenya is fast tracking completion of LAPSSET projects, including transnational highways, oil pipeline and Lamu Port, to link the two countries.