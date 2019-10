Photos: Hussein Mohamed’s farewell party at Citizen TV, lovely

Its was a night full of tears and joy as Top Citizent TV’s Hussein Mohammed bid farewell to Kenyans after a 10 year journey at the leading media station.





Hussein Who did not reveal his next move thanked the management and fans for always believing in him.





Having joined Citizen TV in 2008, Hussein leaves the station having grown professionally through the ranks.

During his last show, he was shown his throwback videos when he was a tiny intern.







From Kenya Today we wish Hussein Mohamed the very best his future endeavors.