ODM leader Raila Odinga and Chief justice David Maraga have arrived in Kisii county ahead of President Uhuru’s arrival for the launch of health infrastructure and equipment.

Raila is the defacto president of the Gusii community, he defeated both Kibaki and Uhuru in 2007, 2013 and 2017 presidential elections emerging with over 70% vote. DP Ruto will be overshadowed as premier Raila and CS Matiangi shine through the event.