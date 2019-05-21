PHOTOS: Hon. Raila winds up three African nations tour on infrastructure

H.E. Raila Odinga, the High Representative for Infrastructure Development of the African Union, has completed a three-nation tour of Africa to discuss the Continent’s infrastructure agenda with leaders ahead of the AU Special Summit scheduled for July 2019 in Niger.



Over the weekend, Mr. Odinga held talks with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo focusing on the Kishasha-Brazaville bridge component of the Tripoli-Cape Town Trans-Africa Highway. The two leaders also discussed progress on construction of the Inga dam on River Congo which, if realized, would be the largest energy infrastructure project in Africa.

From Kinshasa, Mr. Odinga travelled to Niamey, Niger, for talks with the country’s President Mahamadou Issoufou who is the champion of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement signed in 2018. The agreement is set to come in to force with 50 African states having ratified it.



Mr. Odinga briefed the president on the Trans-African Highways program and the overall infrastructure agenda including railways and open skies and their importance in the overall continental trade agenda. The two leaders agreed on the need for side meetings dedicated to infrastructure during the AU Special Summit to be held in Niger in July.



Mr. Odinga wound up his tour with a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana in Accra. He briefed the president on the infrastructure agenda and appealed for his support.

DENNIS ONYANGO

MAY 21, 2019.