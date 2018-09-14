Governor Joho is in London for official visit, earlier today he was hosted by Royal Military Baracks of the Greenwich Borough, Greater London. The historical connection between Great Britain and Kenya is well preserved with artillery displays and collections with Links to Lamu and Tana River. Governor is out to forge closer ties with Greenwich Borough,Greater London especially in shared heritage and tourism.
PHOTOS: Governor Joho In London, Accorded Super Reception
Beckie Brown says
Welcome Governor 001
Thanks for the good hospitals in Mombasa including milk for School children.
Good to have painted Mombasa City it looks beautiful now.
Good work With the roads and 4 stadiums.
God Bless you and Protect you.
If Kenyans had leaders like you we would be very far. Instead some Group of some idiots worship thieves. When Raila advised them not to vote on the 26th October, 2018 they didn’t listen. How I wish the matatus could charge 200 KShs per kilometer so that Kenyans can learn to elect leaders to serve them not mtu wetu or looters. You have to pay back the Money and Red T-Shirts you were given during compaigns so let the fuel go up because you are a FOOL Raila has talked until he is tired now he has joined them to get his Retirement Money because you are FOOLS. Dont cry a bout the fuel because you already knew you were dealing With thieves.