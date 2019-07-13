Photos: Gov. Waiguru weds lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo

NASA leader Raila Odinga was among a number of high profile guests who attended Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s traditional wedding at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency.





Odinga was accompanied by Siaya Senator James Orengo and Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina to witness the union of Waiguru and city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.



The lovebirds have been seeing each other for almost a decade now and according to Waiganjo, their first meeting was at the Likoni channel in Mombasa 10 years ago and they shared a simple meal, bread and soda.





After numerous conversations, the two went for dinner at a Thai restaurant and from then henceforth their love blossomed.

According to Waiguru, Waiganjo has always been there for her and was her pillar during the NYS scandal.

“He is an exceptional man. There is no other like him. He was my pillar at the time and has always been kind, patient, supportive and level headed,” said Waiguru earlier this year.

At 53 years, she has proven that it is never too late to find love.