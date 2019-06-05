Photos: Gov. Sonko’s interview cut shot after exposing Passaris on Citizen TV

An interview between Nairobi Governor Mike sonko on citizen TV was stopped midway.

Sonko who was appearing on JKL tabled facts about Passaris which could not be aired in the royal media based station.



According to the host, the documents in the possession of the controversial governor could only be verified in the presence of the women representative.



Passaris who has been at loggerheads with the county boss is currently in the U.K for a world women leaders meeting.

Passaris disagreed with the Nairobi governor during this year’s Madaraka day after accusing the flamboyant businessman come governor of failing to coordinate with Nairobi leaders in enhancing development agenda.



Sonko’s interview was cut shot after he insisted that the incumbent women representative Esther Passaris asked him to visit her inside a room at intercontinental hotel a move which the Machakos born politician wasn’t impressed with arguing that he has wife and did not ask for more.



Sonko said that the women rep had been swindling a lot of money from him and that they are things she didn’t deserve.

The Nairobi Gov.Mike sonko said that he been paying flights for the adopt alight founder to most of her functions.

