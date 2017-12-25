(Photos) Gov. Mutua Exposed! Millions Go To waste As Maendeleo Chap Chap Road Becomes Fake Fake

Machakos County: Two Days after Engineer Alfred Mutua painted – Tarmacked – 30KM Kivandini – Masinga road in record time (1Km in 10min, the roads are in a pathetically in unmotorable condition.

The ballast he spread on a black paint has been eroded, hence exposing Mutua’s mediocrity and high levels of corruption.

Here are photos of the recently concluded roads as supervised by engineer Alfred Mutua.