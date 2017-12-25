(Photos) Gov. Mutua Exposed! Millions Go To waste As Maendeleo Chap Chap Road Becomes Fake Fake

Machakos County: Two Days after Engineer Alfred Mutua painted – Tarmacked – 30KM Kivandini – Masinga road in record time (1Km in 10min, the roads are in a pathetically in unmotorable condition.
The ballast he spread on a black paint has been eroded, hence exposing Mutua’s mediocrity and high levels of corruption.
Here are photos of the recently concluded roads as supervised by engineer Alfred Mutua.
Comments
Emily Adoyo says
This is not to be taken lightly. I urge independent bodies to carry out investigations. This is conning people
Anonymous says
The scum bug is a jb scum bug ,its why they couldn’t accept defeat .Scums like this dot the whole entire land scape….. jb is part of organized crime ,benefiting from ill gotten wealth disregarding the plight of poor tax payers. Vile jb network is determined to kill ,rape and loot every inch of the entire country,Never can we allow organized crime rule ,To me Baba is already Mr prezo .the impostors represent anarchy rule of looting n killing. .ICC has its work cut out well,there are plenty of war criminals around here.
kyuma m m says
aha!the way the macha sultan chest thumbed on the road!!bibi yake atarudi thika super highway!mafi ya kuku