PHOTOS: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Kenya for a two day visit

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Kenya for a two-day State visit.

President Macron arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon and proceeded to State House where he was honoured with a gun-salute.

He then inspected a guard of honour ahead of bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Thereafter, the French President will be taken by President Kenyatta for a station tour of the Nairobi Central Railway Station off Haile Selassie Avenue.