PHOTOS: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Kenya for a two day visit

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Kenya for a two-day State visit.
President Macron arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon and proceeded to State House where he was honoured with a gun-salute.
He then inspected a guard of honour ahead of bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Thereafter, the French President will be taken by President Kenyatta for a station tour of the Nairobi Central Railway Station off Haile Selassie Avenue.
I am delighted to host my friend H.E. President @EmmanuelMacron of France at State House, Nairobi in his historic visit to Kenya. Kenya and France enjoy a cordial relationship that has helped spur growth in different areas for the benefit of our people | #KenyaFranceRelations pic.twitter.com/qhdmq4LgFW
— Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) March 13, 2019
