Residents of Bamburi in mombasa county have pleaded with the county government to assist them in curbing the ongoing floods in the area after two days rainfall.
The residents blamed a private investor who had blocked a drainage system which enabled the flow of water in the estate.
They asked Governor Joho’s administration to intervene and demolish the illegal wall by the indian investor who had broke
Photos: Floods rock Mombasa as residents plead with the county government to save the situation
