DP Ruto pulls another tired PR stunt during daughter’s graduation at Strathmore, sits on plastic chair. Nkt !

Deputy William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto on Thursday attended the graduation ceremony of their daughter Stephanie Jepchumba at Strathmore University. And yes, it was another opportunity to pull yet another PR stunt; the DP refused to take a seat at the VIP section and instead sat on plastic chairs reserved for parents….

During the graduation ceremony, DP William Ruto rejected to seat at the high table and insisted that he had attended the ceremony as a common parent.



For the big day, the Deputy President opted for a casual look in blue jeans and a maroon t-shirt while his wife chose a short white number.

In June, Ruto’s other daughter, Charlene, was also among hundreds of students from Daystar University in Athi River who graduated with a communications degree.



During that period, he took to social media to celebrate Charlene’s academic achievements.

The deputy president shared photos from the graduation ceremony on his Instagram page with the message, “Today I am a proud father, our daughter from Daystar University. She has made my wife Rachel and I proud. Parents should always strive to support their children in whatever way they can.”





DP Ruto’s mother also attended the graduation.

Well, blogger Wahome Thuku had this to say about DP Ruto’s privileged position:

Now while there my friend Dennis Itumbi has reported that when Dr Ruto (I use Dr because it’s an academic congregation) arrived at the college he declined an invitation to sit at the high table and sat among fellow parents saying he was there as a parent. I guess Dennis heard him say that.

Once more I say that is beautiful.

NOW, if you have taken that and swallowed it, you need to ask yourself another digestive question. By end of July, (after a holiday in Dubai to celebrate the graduation – not at your taxes) who, between Stephanie and the rest of the graduation will still be jobless or still tamacking?

Let me help you with the answer. She will have already taken up a 6-figure job in an embassy in Asia, while the rest of those “fellow parents” will still be looking for their daughters’ transcripts.

That is how to test the functioning of your brains whenever you are hoodwinked with a PR stun.