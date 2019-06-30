DP Ruto in panic: Raila accorded heroic reception in Elgeyo Marakwet by Governor, MPs and top RV security team

Supreme leader Raila Odinga has already landed in Chebara Primary School in Elgeyo Marakwet County ready for a series of events in the area today.



On the ground to receive the former Prime Minister was a section of North Rift leaders led by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Engineer Alex Tolgos together with Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny together with Egeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Dr. Ahmed Omar.



The former Prime minister who is the chief guest is expected to lead a function in Chebara Primary school to celebrate the retirement of Ruth Kiptoo, mother-in-law to Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny, who is quitting teaching after 40 years in the profession.

Among those who accompanied, Raila Odinga to the region includes Senate Minority leader James Orengo and Millie Odhiambo (Mbita MP) among other ODM leaders in the region. Upon his arrival, the former Premier planted a tree at the school’s compound as part of his memorial.





As part of UhuRaila Meet the people tour, Raila is expected to grab the opportunity to explain to the locals the importance of his March 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta which has so far been opposed by the region’s kingpin Deputy President William Ruto

This is Mr. Odinga’s first visit to the region since the last elections. The last time Raila was in the North Rift was a few days to August 8, 2017, General Election, when he led the National Super Alliance team to Eldoret for last-ditch campaigns.



And in what is seen as Uhuru’s blessings on Odinga’s visit to the region, his visit was well planned and incorporate with high standard resources resembling that of the head of state visit.

Later in the day, Raila will be expected to tour different parts of the region including the volatile Baringo, Marakwet, West Pokot boundaries to access the security situations in the regions.

Governor Tolgos in April announced that he had ditched William Ruto’s Jubilee party citing frustrations and dictatorship from some of William Ruto’s friends including the county’s Senator Kipchumba Murkomen