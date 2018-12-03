Photos: Country turns into a walking nation as Matatu CBD ban takes effect

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko last week issued a directive disallowing all public service vehicles from accessing Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) as from today, Monday. Many took it as a joke, but to the county boss, he meant it.

Monday morning, which is an office working day turned the country into a walking nation as the matatu CBD ban took effect.

Sonko had earlier directed that enough matatu termini had been allocated, big enough to accommodate all Nairobi matatus, but how could people now access CBD from those termini? Well, Nairobi’s Eastland residents’ journey to CBD ended at City Stadium roundabout, from which they were forced to walk through Muthurwa market to CBD.

I have walked all the way from City stadium to Westlands, already tired n exhausted yet am expected to work till 5pm then walk again to Muthurwa. Is this how to end tha year??? @MikeSonko @Ma3Route #MatatuCBDBan — Arap Too.Lewis (@JTLewis14) December 3, 2018



From there they were again forced to make consultations on the location of various terminus to their work places, since ban found many unaware.

Just give alternative means the walking at times can be tiring ushukie ngara na utembee mpaka upperhill job na haujazoea mayoo !!!! #MatatuCBDBan — DOB (@Dobi4Dobi) December 3, 2018

Those travelling via Ngong road could find a few vehicles at the Nairobi Railway Station, and some at around Serena Hotel. Those travelling via Thika Super highway had one terminus at Ngara’s fig tree market.

People were forced to walk long distances in search for their respective terminus.

The ban on Matatu from accessing CBD is a move by governor Sonko to decongest the city. His directive comes barely few weeks after the taking effect of the Matatu crackdown, where PSVs are to comply with the Michuki rules, in a move aimed at restoring road sanity.