Photos: Could DP Ruto’s allies be betraying him? Oburu Odinga spotted with some

Opposition leader Raila Odinga could be in talks with former allies cum critics from Nyamira County if a photo captured of his brother Oburu Oginga is anything to go by.
In recent months, DP William Ruto has descended on Nyamira, a traditional voting block of Mr Odinga, causing anxiety that has led to heated political exchanges among their allies.
Recently, ODM treasurer Timothy Bosire was embroiled in verbal exchanges with North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, a close ally of Dr Ruto.
But on Thursday, Nyamoko was pictured with Oburu Oginga, along with Borabu MP Ben Momanyi, having a brief meeting in Jomo International Airport.
Dr Oginga is one of the strategists of Raila and is known for brokering truce within and outside the Orange Democratic Movement party for many years now.
Although details about the trio’s meeting remain scanty, a source said they discussed about President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga tour to Nyamira scheduled on January 24th.
Nyamoko, a former member of ODM, served as County Speaker of Nyamira before clinching North Mugirango seat on Jubilee while Momanyi, a second term wiper MP and gubernatorial aspirant, was at one time in ODM.
