Photos: Businessman Wanjigi gifts Ida in Bondo

Wanjigi, who is a close ally of Mr Odinga, was accompanied by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino as they awaited the arrival of President Kenyatta and his entourage.

Reports had claimed that Mr Wanjigi had fallen out with President Kenyatta over the SGR and an attempt by the former to push for a piece of the Sh327 billion contract.

He was alleged to have been the mastermind of the flagship project and also the brains behind the Jubilee coalition as he was allegedly the mobiliser for funds.

During the desputed 2017 Presidential Election, the billionaire businessman accused the State of persecuting him for falling out with President Kenyatta.

“This is an absolute persecution being perpetuated by the police on an innocent Kenyan. It is harassment by the State,” said Wanjigi, adding he would continue to support Raila’s bid.

“I’m innocent and I‘m being persecuted by the State. If it was not for Baba (Mr Odinga), I do not know where some of my family members would be by now. He came at the right time and stopped them in their tracks,” an emotional Wanjigi said.

Electoral Reforms

However, things changed after President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga’s March 9 handshake which ended the political stalemate in the country as the Head of State kicked off his tour of the Nyanza region on Thursday.

President Kenyatta promised key electoral reforms to permanently exorcise the ghosts of post-election violence that have haunted all but one election since 1992.