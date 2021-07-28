Photos: Betty Kyallo reveals her new man after dumping famous Somali guy

After weeks of speculation tv girl Betty Kyallo has finally revealed her man.
This comes days after famous tea master Edgar Obare exposed her pictures at Nick Ndeda’s apartment when she had gone for a sleepover.
Anonymous says
Has this kiruka njia paid you to advertise her trade.
Anonymous says
anafanya usamariah