Photos: Agony, tears as Bob Collymore’s body is cremated at Kariokor

The body of former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore left Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi for the final rites at the Kariokor Crematorium.





Friends and relatives gathered at Lee to bid the giant telco boss goodbye.

The hearse in which his body lay sneaked its way to Kariokor on Tuesday morning under tight security.

Police outriders cleared the road for the Jaguar vehicle as his family followed in a separate car.

Safaricom Board Chairman Nicholas Ng’ang’a on Thursday intimated that there may be a memorial service either on Thursday or Friday.



It is at the service that Kenyans are expected to pay their last respects to the late Collymore.

The 61-year-old succumbed to cancer at his home in the wee hours of July 1, 2019 at his Nairobi home.

He had been battling with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) for almost two years.

Collymore leaves behind a wife and four children.