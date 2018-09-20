PHOTO Of MPigs Who Passed Uhuru Proposed 8%VAT on Fuel, Kikuyus and Kalenjins VOTED NO With NASA

After walking out of the chambers and influecing system rigging they gathered outside the plenary to watch proceedings on TV… The anti-Wanjikus led by Hon Duale, Mbadi and Junet.



The algorithm has decided the voting results in parliament. Jubilee MPs saying NO will be surprised to find they have been marked as voted Yes, just like Returning officers were surprised to see results from their polling stations in the servers before they finished counting the votes in last year’s election.