Philip Murgor is incompetent, trying to settle grudge on Kinoti and Haji

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has taken issue with Sarah Wairimu Cohen over her new contempt court application against him, terming it malicious.

Ms Cohen, who is accused of murdering of her husband, Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, has sued the DCI for contravening a court order barring him from addressing the media on the issue.

Kinoti has now said that the application is being used by Wairimu’s lawyer Philip Murgor to settle his grudges with him (Kinoti) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

He adds that while being accused of talking to the media, Wairimu and Murgor have been busy using every media channel to address the same, to drive the narrative that she is innocent.

“The court should take judicial notice that Sarah Wairimu and her lawyer Phillip Murgor have since before and after the arrest been on every media and forum in Kenya including YouTube giving an alternative narrative of the material circumstances on this case and if anyone is in contempt of the court it is the duo,” he said in his response, on Tuesday.

He argues that the move is undermining the investigative and prosecution agencies involved.

The top detective wants the court to dismiss the application since the DPP was not consulted before the criminal contempt application was made, which goes against the law.

Kinoti says its the role of law enforcers across the world to provide information on the process if such criminal cases, which justifies his move to lay the progress of Wairimu’s case bare.

“That without prejudice to the above the DCI is entitled in law to issue public statements in respect of the investigations and subsequent charges of any crime as by law and Constitution provided,” he says.