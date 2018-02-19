People’s President Raila Departs JKIA for Zimbabwe, Bid Farewell Cmde Morgan Tsvangirai

RAILA ODINGA LEAVES FOR ZIMBABWE:

President Raila Odinga has left the country for Zimbabwe this afternoon to attend the burial of his long-time friend and Movement for Democratic Change leader Mr. Morgan Tsvangirai, who died last Wednesday after a long battle with colon cancer.

The two leaders first met in 1993 when President Odinga led an International Republican Institute team to train political parties and civil society in Zimbabwe for the multi-party elections that were approaching then. At that time, Mr. Tsvangirai was with Zimbabwe Human Rights Forum; a civil society organization s an organization founded in 1992 to ensure that the Zimbabwean citizens are informed about human rights and are empowered to defend their own rights.

