People’s ‘President’ Raila To Address NASA Mega Rally At Baba Dogo Grounds, Hosted by Hon TJ Kajwang

People’s president Raila Odinga together with the entire NASA leadership will today Sunday 4th Feb address a mega rally at Baba Dogo grounds, Ruaraka constituency in Nairobi to be hosted by ‘Chief Justice” Hon TJ Kajwang. .

Hon Kajwang the NASA ‘chief justice’ presided over the swearing in of Raila Odinga as “People’s President” which subsequently led to his arrest and his other two colleagues; National Resistance Movement leader general Miguna Miguna’s arrest and Makadara MP George Aladwa.

General Miguna is still in police custody somewhere in Lari, Kiambu despite high court order to have him released on Friday afternoon.

For TV Stations are still closed despite court order to have them switched on.

