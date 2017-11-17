The People Are Radicalized, They Don’t Fear Bulletts Anymore, They Are Ready To Die For Justice

By Gabriel Oguda

I will tell you what I have seen today. But first, I will tell you what I haven’t seen.

I haven’t seen cowardice today. The fear is gone. People don’t fear bullets anymore. They went to that water thingy and told the cops to stop the bullshit or they go toe-to-toe. When Jakom’s Range Rover was shot at, at point-blank range, the guys told Jakom not to worry, and that they will sort out the mess.

The result was that the barricade at City Stadium went down, and they told the Mungiki who were waiting for them at Muthurwa to come out if they were real men. They chickened out, the business community, and the march to town was on.

I will tell you that from today, people have been radicalized enough to present their lives on the firing line. All they were asking Jakom was the authority to arm themselves. They said they can’t stand the humiliation any longer, and that there is need for mutual respect to prevail. I am reporting to you what I saw and heard from the front-line..

It is upon you to interpret this information the way you want.