Pathetic: Kenyans react to MPs PR stunt on damning ”sins of saviour” expose

NTV investigates conducted an expose after it received damning evidence pointing to outright embezzlement of public funds at the expense of the children.

Kenyans had different reactions;

#AmKenyan Greed does turn humans into devils. These children do not deserve the torture they are being put through just so a select few can make millions off them and us as taxpayers!

Sickening! @ntvkenya@MarkMasai #SinsOfSaviours#STOPTheseTHIEVES — #STOPTheseTHIEVES (@WanjeriNderu) October 1, 2019

When Cain killed his young defenseless brother, he imagined no one saw it. But God saw it and said, ' "The voice of your brother's blood cries out to Me." The cries of those children will not go unanswered. #SinsOfSaviours @ntvkenya — Dennis Okari (@DennisOkari) October 1, 2019

If you know perfectly well that pantie inavaliwa ndani ya nguo na si kwa kichwa and you WOKE UP TWICE to VOTE UHURUTO just know your birth cert is an apology letter to the condom manufacturers #SinsOfSaviours #LikoniFerryTragedy — Bebi (@Koreey_16) October 1, 2019

They should do a life audit for this witch "Irene Mureithi" and return everything she has stolen from the government #SinsOfSaviours pic.twitter.com/WhcmNEax8C — Dr. Brian toel (@brian_toel) October 1, 2019

From what I see from those drugs, It seems that child Welfare association's Head is a member of superlife & uses the kids as an opportunity to make profits by bringing them for 'Treatment' at that facility. Irene Mureithi is a very evil woman where is Baby Kiano? #SinsOfSaviours — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) October 1, 2019

The ramp on the ferry where we lost 2lives was down Instead of being up due to negligence n still someone is enjoying his salary, Irene Mureithi should also be left alone to enjoy…

Let them fill their bellies n eat,but one day watatapika Kila kitu!

KARMA!#SinsOfSaviours pic.twitter.com/WcA01p0N9a — ping pong official 🇰🇪 (@pauliddiali) October 1, 2019

I squarely Blame The Pulpit in the Land over such misfortunes as #SinsOfSaviours. I am sure those involved in these acts sits under teaching. If that teaching is perverted then #SinsOfSaviours becomes the fruit.

Perverted Society. Rotten Society. Corrupted Society — Arthur (@ArthurPstr) October 1, 2019

#AmKenyan I rarely have nightmares but last night I kept hearing children crying and had to check on my kids severally.

Why those evil THIEVES in #SinsOfSaviours are still free proves #KenyaIsSick!#STOPTheseTHIEVES https://t.co/aor8sKjLO2 https://t.co/aor8sKjLO2 — #STOPTheseTHIEVES (@WanjeriNderu) October 2, 2019

I still insist that kenya is a walking CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE just by the feature aired on Ntv with a tag #SinsOfSaviours,….. And More worse the LEAD PERSON is A WOMAN in name of Irene Mureithi — Butula's Finest (@SamMacoha) October 2, 2019

The greed in this country mahhn!! Azin it's too much, sooo much it's heartbreaking 😥, funny enough nothing will be done to her. #SinsOfSaviours pic.twitter.com/kFDSXReSkQ — Perez Achieng ' (@pixie_tart) October 1, 2019

So she'll be summoned

Appears before a judge

Given a bond

Life goes on…. 😭😭😭#SinsOfSaviours pic.twitter.com/mGYpXARrk4 — Eric (@eric_onchonga) October 1, 2019

Irene mureithi of child welfare is as creepy as they come….never seen a heartless woman like her……juggling the kids health with profits.#SinsOfSaviours — Domicile herb (@domicileherb) October 1, 2019