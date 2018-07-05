BREAKING! Patel Dam Owner Arrested in Nakuru, To Be Charged With Murder

Patel Dam owner Perry Mansukh has been arrested a day after the DPP approved manslaughter charges against him.

He was arrested alongside Vinoj Kumar who is the General Manager of Patel Coffee Estates Limited and are currently at Naivasha DCI offices awaiting to be arraigned.

DPP Noordin Haji on Wednesday ordered the arrest of Mansukh and eight others after 48 people died in May over a dam that burst its banks causing raging waters to sweep through a residential area.

Others are Water Resources Authority Sub-regional Manager Tomkin Odhiambo, Assistant Technical Coordination Manager Jacinta Were and Nema’s Nakuru county officer Willie Omondi.

Also to be charged are Nema’s Nakuru environment officer Lynnet Jepchirchir, county water director Johnson Njuguna, sub-county administrator Julius Kavita and water rights officer Winnie Muthoni.

According to investigations by the DCI, the dam was constructed by unqualified staff who used farm equipment, the results being construction and design flaws.