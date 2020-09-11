Pastors want government to punish those who don’t pay tithe, END TIMES?

Is the world coming to an end? Or is it? Well, a group of Kenyan pastors has petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to extend his war against corruption to churches.

In the churches, the pastors want non-tithers dealt with. According to them, some believers always attend church services, listen to their sermons but fail to pay tithes.

They are arguing that they spend a lot of time meditating on scriptures, listening and watching their fellow pastors preach through social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Youtube, and even following up sermons through televisions for them to get a word to minister to their believers.

They also argue that they forgo lunch to pray for the Sunday services yet the believers don’t appreciate their sacrifice.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta should intervene and help us deal with these notorious believers. Where do they think we get food and clothes from? And as 21st Century pastors, we are entitled to drive classy cars,” one of the pastors was recently quoted by a local daily while speaking in one of their meetings in Nairobi.

Do you think the men of God are right to forcefully demand tithe from their believers?