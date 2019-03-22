Pastor Nganga and accolades in trouble as Kangema MP tables a motion to regulate rogue Churches

Controversial Evangelist Nganga and accolades are in trouble after Kangema MP Muturi Kigano tabled a motion to regulate rogue Churches, demanding a draft bill from the AG within 90 days.

The bill wants religious leaders to be professionally trained amongst other requirements in order to root out those who prey on their flock.

This comes as the office of the attorney general is also preparing a new set of regulations with the same aim.

Kigano had stated that the bill was aimed at protecting the public from rogue religious leaders who have enriched themselves at the expense of their flock.



This Bill is timely as it comes amid several scandals by renowned pastors in the country who have been caught up in sagas involving their members.

The Bill comes in the backdrop of condemnation of the men of God, by the public and the press.



Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai criticized preachers and also called for regulation of their works after pastor Kariuki Ngare aka Gakuyo was caught up in the Ekeza Sacco scandal.

If the National Assembly passes the Bill, Kenya will be the second East African country to regulate the church after Rwanda, which closed down thousands of churches.

President Paul Kagame argued that such a high number of churches was only fit for bigger, more developed economies that have the means to sustain them.