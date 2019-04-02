Parliamentary approves the nomination of appointed Mutyambai as new IG

A joint parliamentary committee on Security has recommended that Parliament approves the nomination and subsequent appointment of Hillary Nzioki Mutyambai to the position of Inspector General of Police.

The Committee which was co-chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji and Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange said reached the recommendation after establishing that Mutyambai has the necessary experience and qualifications to hold the office of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service.

The report was tabled in the House Tuesday afternoon and could be debated and approved on Wednesday.

The intelligence officer replaces Joseph Boinnet who is set to take up a Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) role in the Ministry of Tourism.

Appearing before the joint committees on Administration and National Security of the National Assembly and that on Defence and Foreign Relations of the Senate on Thursday, Mutyambai said he will tame rogue police officers and perpetrators of extrajudicial killings.

“I will be practical in dealing with this. Many have come before me, found corruption and other vices within the service, and left. I will make a difference through leadership by integrity,” he told the lawmakers.