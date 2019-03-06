Parliament to vet Education CS nominee Prof George Magoha

The National Assembly has 21 days to either approve or reject the nomination of Prof George Magoha as Education Cabinet Secretary.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has formally submitted the name of the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) chairman to the House for vetting.

Last Friday, President Kenyatta nominated Prof Magoha into the cabinet to replace Ms Amina Mohamed, who has been accused of weak leadership.

Ms Mohamed exit from the ministry saw her head to Sports, having taken over from Mr Rashid Echesa who was sacked over a myriad of scandals and technical capacity to manage one of the country’s most important dockets.

Announcing Prof Magoha’s nomination on Tuesday, House Speaker Justin Muturi told MPs that they had until March 26 to either approve or reject his nomination.

This means the Education committee chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly will vet the candidate, a former University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor, and present its report within 14 days to enable the House to consider it within the statutory timelines.