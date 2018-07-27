Win for Hon Kutuny, Kenyans as Parliament Stops Tax on Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Parliament has stopped the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from implementing the controversial e-tax stamps system, effectively slamming the breaks on the authority’s effort to collect Sh3.6 billion on cosmetics, bottled water and other non-alcoholic drinks.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi ruled that effecting the new system without regulations being tabled and approved by the House is null and void.

He said no person, body or authority has power to impose something that has the force of law without passing through Parliament. “If something that has force of law is being implemented without passing through this House, then it is null and void.

“If the regulations are gazetted and not tabled within seven days of gazettment in the House, it has no force of law,” Mr Muturi said.

Mr Muturi made the order after Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny sought directions on the impending implementation of the Sh17 billion Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS) that is set to go live on August 1.

Mr Kutuny said KRA had discriminated against local manufacturers by forcing them to go live next Wednesday when multinational companies have been given a three-month grace period (to November) to implement the same.

Coourtesy, Business Daily