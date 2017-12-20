Kenya Today

Breaking: Governor Joho Ally Hon Abdulsamad Nassir Elected Powerful PIC Chairman. NASA Is United

Govern Ali Hassan Joho protege the Mvita MP Hon Abdulsamadsharrif Nassir haas been elected Chairman of Parliament’s powerful Public Investment Committee. THe Election of the Mvita MP comes in the wake of protests from Coast over what they termed as being sidelined parliament.

Overal the Muslim community wins bug in NASA havung bagged two slots of the 4 awarded to NASA, the Chief Whip postion and now the PIC Chairmanship.

