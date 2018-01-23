”We Cannot Allow Statehouse Cartels To Control Parliament”- Hon Keter

Defiant Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter insists he is still the validly elected Parliamenatry Labour and Welfare Committee chairman despite a vote of no confidence on him that was passed by his Jubilee Party counterparts

Keter told the press that the manner in which the MPs moved the no confidence motion was unprocedural and unconstitutional.

“It is wrong. It is immoral and we are not going to allow that. We will not relent. We are still the chairmen and vice chairmen. There is no way the Labour team can balance Kenya,” he said.

The vocal MP accused Statehouse operatives and cartels of taking control of parliamentary duties and committees.



“I know why they want us out. It is because the cartels are in control and are using the presidency as an institution to coronate puppets to run the committees.”

Keter added that the cartels want to continue stealing from Kenyans but emphasised he will not allow this.

“If they can control committees then they can control parliament. It is very unfortunate. It’s not about us losing … nobody here is losing … it is the people of Kenya losing,” he said.



“If there is a party that wants to have its members de-whipped, there is a process in the constitution and there are standing orders. What happened was wrong, illegal and immoral.”

The MP also shamed speaker Justin Muturi for lacking neutrality in the matter



“They went to State House and it is good that even the speaker was in State House. We expected the speaker to be neutral because he is a referee but he was there,” he said.

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok moved the no confidence motion on Keter citing regional balance issues. Hon Sankok was once accused of impersonating a doctor yet he is a nurse.