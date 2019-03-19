Parliament approves Education CS nominee George Magoha

The House Committee on Appointments chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi has approved Prof George Magoha as the next Education Cabinet Secretary.

This comes after Magoha’s vetting by the committee on Thursday last week.

Parliament is expected to debate the report tomorrow.

A surgeon, professor, manager and entrepreneur, Magoha told the committee he has never failed at anything and he will not tolerate “monkey business” if he takes over the docket.

The 67-year-old from Siaya county credited Starehe Boys Centre for his ability to surpass targets before deadlines.

He said he prefers to work from backwards going forward. He expressed confidence he could bring excellence to the Education sector.

Last Saturday in Murang’a county, Magoha also pledged prudent use of funds allocated to the ministry.

He said he will establish a computerised system to monitor how funds in the sector are used.

The Education Cabinet Secretary docket was until recently headed by Amina Mohamed, who was moved to the Sports Ministry.

Magoha, a former University of Nairobi vice-chancellor, also asked headteachers to stop delegating all their responsibilities for the new curriculum to be successful.