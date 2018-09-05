PANIC In Migori, Government Dispatches Detectives To Investigate Sharon Otieno Murder

By Silas O

A special team of homicide detectives has been dispatched to Migori and Homa Bay to investigate the murder of a university student who had been abducted alongside a Nation Newspaper reporter.

The squad will join their colleagues who are already on the case in efforts to get those who were, directly and indirectly, involved in the murder and abduction of the second year Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said key statements have been taken from some of the witnesses, including the journalist to back up the case, before arrests can be made. “A team has left Nairobi to undertake the investigation of the abduction and murder of the university student,” Kinoti said. He added they are taking the matter seriously and anyone involved will be arrested.

Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe said the abduction of the journalist was an attempted murder.

“As we mourn this untimely death, we take this opportunity to assure the public and the media fraternity, in particular, this matter will be expeditiously investigated and the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be made to face the full force of the law,” he said.

The body of Sharon was discovered in a forest in Homa Bay, two days after they were abducted with Barack Oduor who was pursuing a love affair story involving a top politician in the area. The journalist says he survived after jumping out of a moving vehicle in which he had been lured into by a county official known to him.

CREDIT: STANDARD DIGITAL NEWS