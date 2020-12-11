PANIC IN HOMABAY as Billionaire Kidero declares he will run for governor 2022; Mbadi, Wanga competition

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has affirmed that he would make a comeback into politics in 2022 with an eye on succeeding an outgoing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Governor.

On Thursday, December 10, Kidero said that he was interested in the Homa Bay seat held by incumbent Governor Cyprian Awiti.

He argued that the constituents had approached him to vie for the post, a move that has stirred jitters ODM.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko defeated Kidero in the 2017 General Elections with the latter only having served for one term.

“It is something I am considering very seriously,” Kidero stated while speaking with the Standard.

Reports allege that the businessman is amassing funds to spearhead his campaigns in one of ODM strongholds. The former Mumias Sugar CEO did not disclose which party he would vie on, or whether he would be an independent candidate.

Insiders added that he has already initiated several meetings with local leaders to test waters and weigh his influence in the region.

On September 9, he had hinted that he would shift his base from Nairobi County, adding that he was considering running in Kiambu or Kajiado which are within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area or Mombasa and Kisumu Counties.

His sentiments have irked a number of ODM faithful who are also eyeing the seat after Owiti completes his second term in 2022. They consider Kidero as an outsider and a non-member of the Raila Odinga led party.

The former Nairobi Governor, however, will be a force to reckon as he has two major factors in his favour. He has deep pockets to run a well-oiled campaign and is also married to the daughter of the late Tom Mboya – one of the most respected political leaders in Kenya and particularly in South Nyanza.

Kidero recently revealed that he spent Ksh 418 million in the Nairobi gubernatorial race – a testament of his financial muscle.

ODM Chairman and Suba East MP John Mbadi is reportedly interested in the seat. Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga holds similar ambitions.

Wanga intimated that several meetings were scheduled to discuss the matter and restore loyalty within the party.

“We will meet to discuss the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and we will also meet Homa Bay County ODM delegates.

“We want to bring our Homa Bay House in order. Some potential aspirants have surfaced claiming that they are ODM members and we know that they are being used by our foes to frustrate us,” she stated.