PANIC: Governor Joho’s bodyguard test positive for coronavirus, days after 001 met Raila in Dubai

A bodyguard attached to the Mombasa county governor Hassan Joho, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

The bodyguard, who is among the four that guard the governor, tested positive while in Nairobi and they have all been quarantined at Mombasa Beach Hotel.

Dennis Maganga Lewa, the county secretary, referred the Star to the county health executive, Hazel Koitaba, who when called over the same, and texted, said she was in a meeting.

“The best person to respond to that issue is waziri. Kindly call her,” Lewa said.

By the time of publishing, she was yet to give feedback over the issue.

Sources confirmed that the bodyguard had escorted the governor to Nairobi for the Senate hearings and tested positive after the sessions, few days before Joho jetted out of the country.

They were all flown back to Mombasa, according to reports.

“The good thing is that he is asymptomatic and so there was no need of having him admitted,” said a reliable source.

The Governor and his staff undergo routine testing for Covid-19 after every two weeks.

“This was one of the times they were going for the tests. You know they interact with so many people and thus, Joho has never wanted to take chances,” the source said.

Mombasa county is second with the highest numbers of infection rates after Nairobi.

As at Monday, the county had 1, 726 cases.

The chief of staff, Joab Tumbo, however said the case has not been brought to his attention.

“I am not aware about the issue. But let me find out and get back. Mombasa Beach Hotel is a government facility and if there were, I would have been informed,” said Tumbo.

Attempts to reach Koitaba after hours were futile as she texted back saying she was in a meeting.

Sources said the issue is too sensitive for Koitaba’s docket since it borders on the security of the governor.

“It would be difficult for a staff member to be admitted at the facility without my knowledge, again, if they tested in Nairobi, why would they be brought to Mombasa?” posed Tumbo.