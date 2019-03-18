Panic! DP Ruto angry with DCI boss Kinoti , pleads with him to stop investigating corruption

The President William Ruto has in the recent times been hurling harsh words to Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti.

Deputy President William Ruto has said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) does not have the constitutional mandate to investigate economic crimes.

Dr Ruto argued that DCI, which is headed by George Kinoti, lacks backing by law to probe economic crimes, adding that it should hand over investigations to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“The fight against corruption must proceed on the basis of correct information and by competent institutions that have the constitutional mandate and institutional capacity so that we can have results,” said Ruto at Kapng’etuny in Ainamoi constituency yesterday.

He added: “We will refuse and reject any attempt by people to put together a political narrative using corruption and propaganda to drive a scheme to undermine Government programmes and projects, with the aim of destroying the Big Four agenda.”