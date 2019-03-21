Panic as DP Ruto reveals why he is targeted in the war against corruption

Deputy president William Ruto came clear, citing that he is being targeted in the war on corruption that he said has degenerated into impunity.

Deputy President William Ruto addressing the inter-professional conference in Mombasa on March 20, 2019.

Speaking at a conference in Mombasa, Ruto said there is an attempt to paint him in a bad light for political reasons. He made the remark as he opened the First Inter-Professionals Summit.

“There has been an attempt to hijack the war on corruption and turn it into a war against specific individuals. In the attempt to wage this convoluted version of the war on corruption, many government programmes and projects, as well as many innocent public servants, have become casualties,” Ruto said.

The DP questioned why some people have a problem with the truth, facts, evidence and the rule law. He said the war must uphold integrity war and said he was surprised that some individuals have a problem with his assertion that the war must be fact-led and evidence-based.

“A war on corruption that lacks integrity ceases to be a war on corruption and becomes corruption itself. A war that lacks integrity is impunity. An integrity war waged selectively, using convenient half-truths, with political outcomes in mind, is impunity,” he said.

Ruto blamed professionals for the rise in graft and told them to lead by example through ethical practices. It is time professionals promoted ethics and integrity in public service as they drive their agenda and policies, he said.

“Corruption involving misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds entails an understanding among and between accountants, auditors, economists and such professionals to see to it that budgets are diverted and misused.”

He said Kenyans must move from broad generalities and begin to examine the contributions of specific professionals to corruption.

“Accountants who manipulate numbers, occasioning loss of value in the public and private sectors; surveyors and planners who facilitate expropriation of public land in shoddy and corrupt schemes; human resource managers who skew interviews and promotions and sacrifice merit at the shrine of tribalism, and qualification on the altar of nepotism are to blame for corruption.”

He said wayward lawyers promote judicial corruption, adding that a bad decision procured for a valuable reward requires lawyers willing to negotiate terms and coordinate modalities by which the justice is perverted.

“Judges who auction justice to the highest bidder, consigning innocent people to untold suffering and media practitioners who file fake stories influenced by brown envelopes are part of the mess in this country.”

The DP said bad roads are a direct consequence of corrupt dealings involving engineers who compromise designs, allow poor supervision, permit shortcuts, or approve substandard work.